(CBS DETROIT) – A little help can go a long way for families seeking asylum, and Samaritas is one local organization spearheading the effort to resettle Afghan refugees.

“Help to serve this very special group of Afghan refugees, especially with so many of them helping us in Afghanistan for the last 20 years,” said Kelli Dobner, Samaritas Chief Advancement Officer.

The organization is hosting a fundraiser to assist families making the transition to create a new life in the U.S.

“So, we have a number of people from again, corporations, to governments and counties and churches, and groups of families and individuals all coming forward to help with raising money and finding solutions,” said Dobner.

Samaritas is expected to provide housing for over 350 refugees fleeing violence in their homeland.

The first group will travel from select military bases to Metro Detroit in the next two weeks.

“Once people get settled, a couple of months down the road, we really need to focus on employment solutions, and we’re already starting those conversations with key employers across this region,” said Dobner.

Proceeds from the Afghan Refugee Network will go towards living expenses and basic needs for refugees for at least four months.

The goal is to raise $430,000 by Dec. 31.

“Basic needs, it covers housing, utilities, food, clothing,” said Dobner. “Things like that, and that is really the first phase of this resettlement plan.”

The second phase of the plan is to find affordable permanent housing.

If you’re interested in helping resettle a family, visit Samaritas.org.

