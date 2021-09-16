(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding Michiganders that there will be ramp closures on I-94 and I-275 through October as part of the Rebuilding I-275 project.
COUNTIES:
Wayne
Monroe
COMMUNITIES:
Ash Township
Canton Township
Huron Township
Livonia
Plymouth
Romulus
Van Buren Township
ROADWAYS:
I-275
I-94
OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:
2024
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND UPDATES (also found at www.Revive275.org):
Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late October:
- The eastbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275 will reopen, as well as the westbound Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275, weather permitting.
- Once the Eureka Road and I-275 ramps reopen, crews will begin closing the southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-94. Southbound traffic will be detoured further south to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94.
- Airport traffic can access southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road.
- After the southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-94 closes, then the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed. Northbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94, northbound Vining Road, and westbound I-94.
- Northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes closed under I-94 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. daily Monday – Friday, then two lanes closed weekends from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late September:
– The southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound South Huron Road will be closed.
– The eastbound South Huron Road ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed.
Through early October:
- Eastbound and westbound M-14 will have single-lane closures at Schoolcraft Road.
Mid-September – early October:
- The Metro Trail will be closed under Schoolcraft Road for substructure bridge work over the trail.
Now through late fall:
- Southbound I-275 will have one lane open from Sibley Road to Will Carlton Road. The section from I-94 to Sibley Road will have all lanes open.
Mid-September – late fall:
- Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Will Carlton Road to Sibley Road. There will be three lanes open from Sibley Road to Northline Road, where traffic is reduced to two lanes from Northline Road to 5 Mile Road.
6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through late September with traffic detoured. 5 Mile Road will close over I-275 once 6 Mile Road has reopened.
I-275/6 Mile Road detours:
- Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.
- Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
- Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
- Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.
During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.
