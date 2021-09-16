(CBS DETROIT) – The race for governor is already gaining traction in Michigan as former Detroit Police Chief James Craig begins to campaign around the state.
Craig has an uphill battle to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
First, he must win the Republican Primary against nine other candidates.
Craig has a few endorsements already under his belt, including U.S. Representative from Michigan, Jack Bergman.
