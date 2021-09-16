Here Is An Update On The Chevy Bolt RecallAn updated alert for Chevy Bolt owners: General Motors now recommends you park your car at least 50 feet away from other vehicles.

James Craig Announces Run For Governor, Begins To CampaignThe race for governor is already gaining traction in Michigan as former Detroit Police Chief James Craig begins to campaign around the state.

Flat Rock Sewers Free Of Gasoline From Ford Gas LeakThings are looking up in Flat Rock, officials say the city sewer system no longer shows any signs of gasoline contamination.

Samaritas Raising $430K To Support Afghan RefugeesSamaritas is hosting a fundraiser to assist Afghan refugee families making the transition to create a new life in the U.S.

Ford Adding 450 Jobs To Meet Demand For New Electric TruckFord Motor Co. plans to spend $250 million and add 450 jobs at three Michigan plants to meet the demand for the new F-150 Lightning.

Michigan TV Weatherman Out After Refusing To Get VaccineA man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan said he's out of a job after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.