  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:General Motors, GM recalls chevy bolt, park chevy bolt 50 feet from other vehicles

(CBS DETROIT) – An updated alert for Chevy Bolt owners: General Motors now recommends you park your car at least 50 feet away from other vehicles.

All bolts are still under a recall due to a fire risk from their batteries.

READ MORE: James Craig Announces Run For Governor, Begins To Campaign

GM has previously urged owners not to leave the electric vehicle charging overnight or while unattended.

READ MORE: Flat Rock Sewers Free Of Gasoline From Ford Gas Leak

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

MORE NEWS: Samaritas Raising $430K To Support Afghan Refugees

 