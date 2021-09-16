TROY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s largest health care provider said 5% of its hospital beds are closed because of a lack of staff.
Beaumont Health in southeastern Michigan has shortages among nurses, nurse assistants, phlebotomists, and more, doctors reported Wednesday.
"Even environmental services to turn over the rooms, and transporters, that sort of thing," said Dr. David Donaldson, emergency care chief at Beaumont hospital in Troy.
Beaumont said 180 of its 3,375 beds at eight hospitals were temporarily closed. Earlier this week, Henry Ford Health System said it had closed 120 beds, or less than 10% of capacity, for similar reasons.
"We're there. We're open," Donaldson said of emergency rooms. "If you think you may have a minor issue, you may want to seek other care, such as calling your own doctor, an urgent care. … You just may have to be a little more patient. The wait times have increased."
