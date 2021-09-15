(CBS DETROIT) – A new survey by the University of Michigan finds COVID-19 hit state healthcare and service workers especially hard at the pandemic’s start.
The survey recorded 3,000 Michigan adults before June 1, 2020.
73% say they had a job when they tested positive for COVID-19, and of those that tested positive, 72% were physically reporting to work.
61% believe they were exposed to the virus while on the job.
Healthcare workers report the highest risk, with 82% saying they know it came while on the job.
To view the complete study, visit here.
