Southfield (CW50) – When looking to go into the skilled trades, many opt to attend a trade school or a school that offers degrees and certifications in different trades. Lansing Community College, one of the largest community colleges in the state of Michigan, offers several programs to those looking to break into a skilled trade.
At the college’s west campus, the technical trades division their mission is to provide state-of-the-art education and training programs in Technologies. These programs provide individuals the opportunity to access and develop the knowledge and skills essential for transition to employment, and the opportunity for life-long training and retraining in a constantly changing job market.
These programs offer hands-on training in the fields of manufacturing, computer information, design & construction, public service, transportation maintenance, utility, and energy. These programs can each be completed in two years, whether in a degree or certification. After the program, students are set up for a career in their respective fields with enough training and hands-on learning to find success and be prepared day one.
Sidney Mosley, Professor of Manufacturing Engineering Technology Systems at Lansing Community College, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the programs that LCC offers to students looking to get into the trades, and how there’s been an increase in female students joining the trades.
He also discusses the importance of LCC’s hands-on learning, and how this style of education has proven to be the way of the future as it better prepares students for what they will face in their careers.
