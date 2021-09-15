HART, Mich. (AP) — A human jawbone with more than a dozen teeth has been discovered in Silver Lake in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.
“It looks very old, maybe even ancient,” Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told MLive.com.READ MORE: Wayne State, Faculty Union Agree To New 3-Year Contract
The jawbone was found Sunday when someone stepped on it while removing a dock from the lake. It has been sent to anthropologists at Michigan State University for analysis.READ MORE: Macomb Pizza Entrepreneur Gets Prison For Fraud In Loan Program
No other bones were found.
The county has some missing person cases. But the sheriff said the age of the jawbone probably doesn’t fit those investigations.MORE NEWS: Judge Revokes Bond Of State Lawmaker In Drunken Driving Case
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.