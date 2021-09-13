U Of M Marching Band’s Special Performance Commemorating 9/11 AnniversaryIn a stunning display of lights and music, the Michigan Marching Band kicked off halftime with a dedication to those lost on Sept. 11.

Partial Demolition Begins At Northland, New City Center Under ConstructionAfter 67 years, the milestone regional shopping center, Northland, is under construction to become Northland City Center and the new attraction is bringing a bit of the past into the future.

Michigan Reports 6,093 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Lost Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card? The MDHHS Can HelpIf you got vaccinated against COVID-19 but can't find your vaccination card, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can help.

Pfizer Expected To Apply For Vaccine Approval For Children 5 To 11Eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, may soon be expanding.

NTSB Chief: Focus On Road Safety Must Shift To Entire SystemThe new chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board wants governments and businesses to change the way they look at highway safety, considering the whole system rather than individual driver behavior.