DETROIT (AP) — Two women were fatally shot and four other victims were wounded on Detroit’s eastside.

WXYZ reported that the shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 12, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Halleck Street.

Police say that the victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.

The shooting is under investigation.

