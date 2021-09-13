(CBS DETROIT) – If you got vaccinated against COVID-19 but can’t find your vaccination card, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can help.
The MDHHS just launched the Michigan Immunization Portal, and it is open to residents 18 and older.READ MORE: Pfizer Expected To Apply For Vaccine Approval For Children 5 To 11
This portal allows Michiganders the chance to download, save or print their vaccination history for free.READ MORE: NTSB Chief: Focus On Road Safety Must Shift To Entire System
In addition to being 18 or older, residents just need to have a valid ID.
For more information on the immunization portal, visit here.MORE NEWS: City Of Detroit Closes Several Streets Due To Damage Caused By Underground Issue
