Filed Under:CW, DCs Stargirl

DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE — Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown.

Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star.

Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#206).

Original airdate 9/14/2021.

Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.