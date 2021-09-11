BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, September 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
BILLY GETS UNEXPECTED HELP FROM A SURPRISING SOURCE – With her legal career seemingly over, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future.READ MORE: Detroit Police, Fire Departments Hold Ceremony For 9/11 Victims
Billy (Peter Mooney) gets some unexpected help in his pursuit of a new client.READ MORE: Natural Immunity Vaccine Exemption Now Offered At Spectrum Health
With Dee’s legal case at a dead end, Luna (Star Slade) is unsure where to turn.
The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Brad Simpson (#408).MORE NEWS: Groups Seek Federal Help With Lead In Benton Harbor's Water
Original airdate 9/17/2021.