THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
A GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb.
Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Foyle) find themselves in a precarious position.
Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie), Munt (Adam Johnson) and Nedra (guest star Tamara Radovanović) must play a deadly game against the gods.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Konjević (#3B10).
Original airdate 9/16/2021.