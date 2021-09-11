SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl's past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon).
Mxy returns and explains Nyxly's dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form.
Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her.
The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt (#611).
Original airdate 9/14/2021.