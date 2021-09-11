Roswell, New Mexico — “Free Your Mind" -- Image Number: ROS308b-826r -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin and Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes -- Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
AND THE REST WILL FOLLOW – Liz (Jeanine Mason) needs Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) help.READ MORE: Detroit Police, Fire Departments Hold Ceremony For 9/11 Victims
Maria (Heather Hemmens) learns what Jones (Nathan Dean) wants from her.
Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) team up to help save Max.READ MORE: Natural Immunity Vaccine Exemption Now Offered At Spectrum Health
Also starring Lily Cowles and Michael Trevino.
The episode was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Ashley Charbonnet & Joel Thompson (308).MORE NEWS: Groups Seek Federal Help With Lead In Benton Harbor's Water
Original Airdate 9/13/2021.