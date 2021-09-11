  • WWJ-TV

Roswell, New Mexico — “Free Your Mind" -- Image Number: ROS308b-826r -- Pictured (L-R): Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin and Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes -- Photo: John Golden Britt/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

AND THE REST WILL FOLLOW – Liz (Jeanine Mason) needs Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) help.

Maria (Heather Hemmens) learns what Jones (Nathan Dean) wants from her.

Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) team up to help save Max.

Also starring Lily Cowles and Michael Trevino.

The episode was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Ashley Charbonnet & Joel Thompson (308).

Original Airdate 9/13/2021.