Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Deep Fake Penn " -- Image Number: PEN710_0073r -- Pictured (L-R): Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz and Alyson Hannigan -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.
The magicians featured in the episode include Boris Wild, Ramo & Alegria, Jonio and Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz.
Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#710).
Original airdate 10/5/2020.