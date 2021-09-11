  • WWJ-TV

CORONER – Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

WITCH WAY TO GO – After a gruesome discovery at a body farm, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) unearth a small town’s tragic secrets.

Meanwhile, Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) continues to court a mysterious woman, and River (Kiley May) finds an admirer.

Elizabeth Farrer and Gloria Kim directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone and Leah Cameron (#305).

Original airdate 9/16/2021.

