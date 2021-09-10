(CBS DETROIT) – Spectrum Health will allow workers to avoid its vaccine mandate if they can prove they have a natural immunity to COVID-19.
This makes it the first major system in Michigan with this type of exemption.
"While we still recommend vaccination for people with prior COVID-19 infection, according to this new research, there is increasing evidence that natural infection affords protection from COVID-19 reinfection and severe symptoms for a period of time," Spectrum said in a statement, which was shared in an article by the Detroit News. "Current studies are not clear on how long natural immunity protects from reinfection."
Under the policy, workers will have to get an antibody test to prove their immunity.
