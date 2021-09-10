(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit announced that another round of speed humps will be installed to help make Detroit’s streets safer, bringing the program total for 2021 to 5,200.

Due to maximizing resources and resident demand, the Department of Public Works will add 700 speed humps to an additional 460 blocks from now through Nov. 15.

“The speed hump program has been one of the most popular city programs we’ve ever announced, and they really seem to be helping,” Mayor Duggan said. “We saw the opportunity to reach more neighborhood blocks with available funding, so we want to get them in before the end of this year, rather than wait until spring.”

Residents can view which blocks were chosen for this program by visiting here.

If a block wants to opt out of the program, the block club captain must submit a letter speaking on behalf of all residents on the block or a signed petition by Sept. 22. Requests can be submitted here.

“If your block was selected as part of the initial program posted in March of 2021 and you still have not received your speed hump, it could be due to utility construction on your street or a need for resurfacing,” said Caitlin Malloy-Marcon, DPW deputy director Complete Streets. “Your speed hump is still forthcoming and will be installed when the street work is complete.”

The DPW is set to complete the installation of the speed humps by mid-November.

For more information, visit here.

