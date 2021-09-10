(CBS DETROIT) – In Detroit, the pain is being shared among both the Detroit Police and Fire Departments, who came together today to reflect on the bravery of those lost 20 years ago.
The ceremony was held in Detroit's Campus Martius Park.
Three officers were also honored for saving a baby’s life.
“This is a day befitting of heroes, and I’d like to take a moment to talk about three of our heroes at the Detroit Police Department,” said Chief White as he recognized officers from DPD’s fifth precinct for their quick action in saving a 1-year-old baby who was unresponsive and barely breathing.
The three officers honored were officers Kevin Treasvant, Eric McCombs, and Danny Ruiz-Cruz .
The Department of Homeland Security, also in Detroit today paying its respects to those lost, including our men and women in uniform.
The special ceremony along the Detroit River included a flyover from DHS helicopters.
340 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers paid that ultimate sacrifice, nearly 20 years ago.
