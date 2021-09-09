Southfield (CW50) – Kacee Must had been struggling with her own mental health, especially with the loss of her sister, who took her own life. Must began seeking answers and purpose anywhere she could. She packed her bags and headed to India to spend 3 years living at a formal academy studying Vedanta philosophy.

Must was a lifelong user of Yoga, but she had never assumed the role of teacher until the academy needed someone to lead the daily 30-minute Yoga session. Must returned to Detroit and started Citizen Yoga in 2013 with a mission to improve mental health and prevent suicide. Citizen Yoga uses the traditional side of yoga, focusing on the mind more than the physical aspect of the discipline.

Kacee Must, Founder of Citizen Yoga, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how yoga can be used to help people understand their own minds, and help use the practice to improve mental health and prevent suicide.

“I think Yoga has been taken in our world as a physical practice… overtime, you’ll learn how much Yoga impacts your ability to perceive what’s going on inside of you.”

Must allowed our team at CW50 to get a look inside the studio and go behind the scenes of her teaching with a feature on our sister station CBS 62’s Eye On Detroit.

In the feature, Must talks about finding purpose through tragedy saying, “You can take something that is really tragic… and create a really strong everlasting purpose from it.”

She also discusses the fact that being open about anxiety and depression was not normal when she was a 20 year old who had just lost her sister to suicide, and her time in India helped her see that being open about mental health was the right step to take in life.

Citizen Yoga has here locations in Detroit, Bloomfield, and Royal Oak, as well as online virtual classes. Citizen Yoga also offers teacher training to those interested in becoming a yoga instructor.

Learn more about Kacee Must and Citizen Yoga at CitizenYogaStudio.com

