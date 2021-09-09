CLINTON, Mich. (AP) — The former leader of a Michigan charity for children and families pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to fraud in a scheme to use the group’s cash for lodging, travel, and even a new roof.
John Lynch had “unchallenged authority” as chief financial officer and then chief executive at the Holy Cross organization, based in Clinton, according to the charge filed against him.READ MORE: Michigan Hospital Leaders Renew Vaccination Plea Amid Deaths
The Grosse Pointe Park man, who had a salary of $200,000 a year as CEO, pleaded guilty in federal court in Detroit.
The government said Holy Cross largely relied on public money for its activities, including services for needy families and children.READ MORE: Clovis Camp Site Discovered In St. Joseph County, Thought To Be Earliest Archaeological Site In Michigan
Lynch’s plea agreement describes more than $200,000 in payments that benefited him or a relative. He wrote a check to the Grosse Pointe South Gridiron Club, which supports the school’s football program.
Lynch used “Holy Cross funds to pay his own consulting company and to pay another company hired to provide security services at the Samaritan Center, a company ostensibly controlled by a relative but actually controlled by him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
He will be sentenced on Jan. 18.MORE NEWS: Michigan House Panel Criticizes State Unemployment Agency
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.