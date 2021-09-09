Southfield (CW50) – Kevin’s Song was founded in 2013 as a 501-c-3 non-profit in honor of Kevin Urso, the son of Gail and John Urso, who lost his life to suicide when he was just 41 years old.

After the loss of their son, Gail and John began researching to help understand why their son would have taken his life, as suicide never seemed like a possibility to them when it came to Kevin’s mental health. Through their research, they discovered that they were not alone. Too often is mental health not discussed, and early warning signs of suicide can be missed. The stigma behind being open about one’s mental health or the resulting suicide has decreased over the years, but there is still plenty of work to do to break the stigma behind them.

Over the last eight years, Kevin’s Song has grown into a recognized resource so that individuals and communities can come together to learn about the latest research share their experiences and network with others who care about suicide awareness and prevention.

This is done partly through an annual conference focusing on suicide prevention. The next conference is January 27-29, 2022.

Throughout the rest of the year, Kevin’s Song helps the community through support groups and fund raising events.

Gail Urso, Co-Founder of Kevin’s Song, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the loss of her song, what she did in the wake of the tragedy, and how she used what she learned to help the community through Kevin’s Song.

Learn more about Kevin’s Song at KevinsSong.org