(CBS DETROIT) – Some good news for those waiting on a Ford Bronco, the automaker is prepared to hand out some money to make the wait a little easier.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford has set up a "satisfaction" fund to help Bronco customers still waiting on the vehicle.
“We know Bronco customers are raring to get into their Bronco SUVs. However, due to unprecedented demand, production challenges with the roof supplier, and key commodity restraints, the time from initially placing a reservation to ultimately taking delivery has seen many delays and ensuing frustration,” Ford wrote in a satisfaction fund letter they sent to dealers, according to the Detroit Free Press.
It allows for a maximum payment of $1,000, from dealerships.
No word yet on if and when customers could see the money.
