(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,364 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 964,317 and 20,447 deaths as of Sept. 8.READ MORE: Detroit Radio Vet, Pistons PA Announcer Featured In NBA 2K22
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Detroit Zoo Names Hayley Murphy As First Female Director
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center Coming To Mid-Michigan
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.