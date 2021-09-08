(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a jury found a Menominee Township man guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and reckless driving causing serious impairment, a five-year felony.
In August of 2019, Ryan Philipps, 25, hit a former friend with his car after they argued about a marijuana grow business.READ MORE: Detroit Radio Vet, Pistons PA Announcer Featured In NBA 2K22
The victim suffered from rib and femur fractures, an ACL tear, and road rash.
Philipps was initially charged with assault with intent to murder, punishable by a maximum life sentence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison or $5,000, assault with a dangerous weapon, punishable by a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a fine of $2,000, and reckless driving causing serious impairment, punishable with a maximum sentence of four years and $2,000.
A four-day trial occurred before the jury rendered the verdict against Phillips.READ MORE: Detroit Zoo Names Hayley Murphy As First Female Director
The jury was directed to consider the first three felony counts of assault and choose one of the charges to convict on if jurors determined Philipps was guilty.
Sentencing has not been set yet.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center Coming To Mid-Michigan