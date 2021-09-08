(CBS DETROIT) – The city’s Ford Assembly Plant has shut down through the end of the week as the company investigates the situation.
This comes after high levels of industrial chemicals were detected in the sanitary system late last week, causing nearby homes and a school to evacuate, as well as a state of emergency to be put in place.
So far, Ford says they have traced the fumes to a leak in a pipe that carries gasoline to the plant.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.