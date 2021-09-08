(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo has named its next director.
Say hello to the zoo’s first female director, Dr. Hayley Murphy.READ MORE: Detroit Radio Vet, Pistons PA Announcer Featured In NBA 2K22
She comes from Zoo Atlanta, where she currently serves as deputy director.
“Hayley is an incredibly successful and respected leader who is often praised for being a strong listener, investing in relationships, and showing compassion in all that she does,” said Detroit Zoo Board Chair Tony Earley in a news release. “Not only is she a superb zoo executive, her accomplishments as a scientist will allow the DZS to continue growing as a leading animal and environmental research institution.”READ MORE: Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center Coming To Mid-Michigan
Dr. Murphy will begin her role as Detroit Zoo director once current director Ron Kagan officially retires on Nov. 1.
“I am thrilled to join the Detroit Zoological Society and to work with such a dedicated board of directors, Zoo staff, and the Greater Detroit community to continue the history of excellence and innovation for which the Detroit Zoo is known,” said Murphy in the news release. “Animal welfare, education, research, and community engagement are critical to the future of our planet, and I am excited to lead an organization so clearly aligned with this mission. My family and I are looking forward to living in the Detroit area and becoming part of this progressive and diverse community.”MORE NEWS: Ford Hires New Executive Who Previously Worked At Apple, Tesla
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.