(CBS DETROIT) – For Detroit students staying virtual this year, grab-and-go meals will be available again this Thursday, Sept. 9.
Detroit Public Schools says the program returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 and then will be back to its normal Monday through Thursday schedule next week.
Those meals will be available at four different schools, including Fisher Upper Magnet, Earhart School, Mumford High School, and Central High School.
For more information visit, here.
