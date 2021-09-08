Southfield (CW50) – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. This is done through the organization’s focus on various areas of prevention, including: funding scientific research, educating the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocating for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, and supporting survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide.

The organization provides access to resources for people affected by suicide themselves, or know someone who has been affected by suicide. These resources include education, training, treatment, and support.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall, and the 2nd leading cause of death in ages 10-34. Anne Perry, Michigan Area Director of AFSP, says that the organization saw a slight decrease in suicide rates from 2019-20202 (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but there was a slight increase in marginalized areas of the country. There was an increase in calls to hotlines, and diagnoses of anxiety and depression, which Perry says is actually promising.

“That means that people are using these resources and getting they help they need, rather than struggling in silence.”

AFSP holds an event called “Out of the Darkness Walk,” which is a fundraising event, but also a way for those in the community that have been affected by suicide can come together and show others that they’re not a lone, and can share experiences and resources. The Metro Detroit Out of the Darkness Walk is on October 16th in Ferndale.

