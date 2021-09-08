  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Delta Township, mid-Michigan, new amazon fulfillment center, new fulfillment center

(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon announced it is building its first fulfillment center in Central Michigan.

The one million square foot center will be located west of Lansing in Delta Township.

READ MORE: Detroit Radio Vet, Pistons PA Announcer Featured In NBA 2K22

It will also bring over 500 full-time jobs to the area when it opens next year.

READ MORE: Detroit Zoo Names Hayley Murphy As First Female Director

This news comes as the company’s fulfillment center in Pontiac opened its doors for the first time today.

MORE NEWS: Ford Hires New Executive Who Previously Worked At Apple, Tesla

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.