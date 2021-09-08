(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon announced it is building its first fulfillment center in Central Michigan.
The one million square foot center will be located west of Lansing in Delta Township.
It will also bring over 500 full-time jobs to the area when it opens next year.
This news comes as the company's fulfillment center in Pontiac opened its doors for the first time today.
