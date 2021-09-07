(CBS DETROIT) – 1,100 residents in Flat Rock are being asked to leave their homes.

It comes following a gas leak that seeped from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant into the city’s sewer system.

“We’re urging patience, said Mark Hammond, Mayor of Flat Rock. “This is an evolving event by, literally by the minute.”

The voluntary evacuation is directed at residents who live in zones one and two.

Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond updated CW50 on Monday, Sept. 6, on the progress of the investigation, stating that so far, 300 hotel vouchers were dispersed.

“Those are the two areas affected, and it’s only the sewer system, and since Tuesday, there’s been flushing, mitigation with fire-fighting foam, constant monitoring,” said Hammond.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, 1,400 gallons of gasoline leaked from a storage tank at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Mayor Hammond says the danger is in the benzine, a highly flammable chemical component found in gasoline.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning stating the fumes can cause people to feel dizzy, vomit, or have a rapid heart rate.

“The flammability is under control, but we’re still looking at trying to get that benzine level accounted for,” said Hammond. “Establish those levels and allow some of our residents to come back in areas that are clear.”

Production at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant is currently suspended.

There’s no word yet on how long the testing process will take.

Affected residents can call 211 or city hall at 734-782-2455 for help.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.