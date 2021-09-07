(CBS DETROIT)– Things are settled down Tuesday afternoon at Carver STEM Academy on Detroit’s westside, but early this morning there was a celebration as students and staff returned back to school.

Dancing along to the theme song “Ain’t No Stopping,” for this school year at Carver STEM Academy, the staff says, after what they’ve been through, there’s “No Stopping,” them from making this year a great one.

“Now that the students are back in the building emotions are really, really heighten, I can admit there is some anxiety because we want to make sure everybody is safe and we want to do this the correct way,” said Vikki Coleman, Principal at Carver STEM Academy.

Pep rallies are usually held in the middle or at the end of the school year, but staff here, decked out in superhero gear wanted to give their elementary and middle school students a welcome back to remember. But no pep rally during a pandemic is complete without giving a safety reminder.

“Please, Please, Please make sure that you are wearing a mask when you are inside the building and please make sure that you are social distancing,” said a staff member during a pep rally at Carver STEM Academy.

“I’m glad they are implementing the masks,” said parent Martina Dudley.

After being home for over a year, parents excited about students return to the classroom.

“It gives her, her socialization back with other, you know with other students,” Dudley said.

Staff were not the only ones greeting students here, members of the sixth precinct neighborhood police department also welcomed back kids.

“Being a part of the chance we wanna see and just bringing some positive energy every day, starting at the youngest and working on up,” said Sargent Mike Richardson Jr. with DPD sixth precinct.

Masks are required in all Wayne and Oakland County schools, and DPSCD superintendent Nikolai Vitti says staff will be COVID tested weekly, so will students with parents consent.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.