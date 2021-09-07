LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least two people drowned over the holiday weekend while at Lake Michigan beaches in Michigan, authorities said.
Ryan Harms, 30, of the Chicago area drowned Sunday at Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths
In Ottawa County, a 67-year-old man from Mason, near Lansing, drowned Saturday while swimming at a beach in Park Township. His name wasn’t released.READ MORE: Whitmer Urges GOP Lawmakers To Repeal 'Arcane' Abortion Ban
There have been at least 77 drownings this year in the Great Lakes, including 35 in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.MORE NEWS: DPD 6th Precinct Greets Students On First Day Back To School
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.