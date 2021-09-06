(CBS DETROIT)– After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Hamtramck Labor Day Festival went on this year. Visitors enjoyed music, food, carnival rides and the highlight of the Fest.

“We have the Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe races, where participating bars and businesses from around town build their own boats and race them up and down the street,” said Hamtramck Labor Day Fest Committee Member Nickey Lyons.

So how can a city with no waterway have a yacht club and boat race?

“We create our own body of water, there’s a lot of water balloons,” Lyons said.

We saw water guns, buckets…you name it. Spectators of all ages got in on the fun.

Lyons says this annual event has been taking place here on Joseph Campau for as long as she can remember.

Michael Slimmen has been running his boat for the past 17 years.

“Yeah it’s exciting I look forward to it every year,” Slimmen said.

He says racing is fun, but can get a little dangerous, and participants are required to sign a waiver.

“Ambulance on standby, I’ve seen people break bones,” Slimmen said.

Although this wet event is filled with tons of fun, the main purpose is to support small businesses in Hamtramck.

“They all have barbeques afterwards at their bars and people show up after the event to their businesses,” Slimmen said.

One local business plans to party all night….

Whiskey in the Jar took home the trophy.

“Pride, all about pride, fun, soaking wet,” said Scott McDonald from Whiskey in the Jar bar in Hamtramck.

So who gets the trophy?

“Goes to the bar, Whiskey gets it,” McDonald said

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.