BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, September 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
MEEGWUN FAIRBROTHER (OWEN BECKBIE) CO-WROTE THE EPISODE – With one day left before the disciplinary hearing, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) set out to finish the case against the mine.
Luna (Star Slade) tries to establish a connection between the mine and the trafficking ring.
Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) is determined to protect Dee (Victoria Turko) from her ex-boyfriend.
The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Meegwun Fairbrother and Eric Putzer (#407).
Original airdate 9/10/2021.