THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEARCH AND DESTORY – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) see ominous visions beneath the Outpost.READ MORE: DSO To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts
Garret (Jake Stormoen) tests his relationship with Talon.READ MORE: Michigan State Fair Returns, Now Through Labor Day
Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solves the riddle of an old relic.
The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B09).MORE NEWS: Parents, Teachers Call For Mask Mandate At Protest In Livingston County
Original airdate 9/9/2021.