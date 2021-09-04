  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Outpost

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SEARCH AND DESTORY – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) see ominous visions beneath the Outpost.

READ MORE: DSO To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts

Garret (Jake Stormoen) tests his relationship with Talon.

READ MORE: Michigan State Fair Returns, Now Through Labor Day

Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solves the riddle of an old relic.

The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B09).

MORE NEWS: Parents, Teachers Call For Mask Mandate At Protest In Livingston County

Original airdate 9/9/2021.