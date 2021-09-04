  • WWJ-TV

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH – Monday, September 6, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Sarah (Stella Baker) is offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition, but at a great personal cost and turns to Grover (Ian Duff) for support.

Bella (Landry Bender) is thriving in politics and tries to convince her dad to make it permanent.

Danny (Luke Mitchell) offers to help Corinne (Hope Lauren) with her legal problems, but Corinne asks for something he wasn’t expecting.

Meanwhile, Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) sees that AJ (Nia Holloway) is struggling and offers to help.

In return, AJ gives him a gift that supports his newfound passion.

Megan Follows also stars.

Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#113).

Original airdate 9/6/2021.

