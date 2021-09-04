DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop's (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exceptions to the rules to help fight back.
Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend.
Meanwhile, amidst a battle, Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off.
Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, and Lisseth Chavez also stars.
Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, and Lisseth Chavez also stars.

David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (615).
Original airdate 9/5/2021.