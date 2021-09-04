SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation.
Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up.
Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton).
The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (#610).
Original airdate 9/7/2021.