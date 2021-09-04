IN THE DARK – Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
DESPERATION – Feeling isolated and alone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks comfort in the familiar but sometimes things do change, and she is forced to fend for herself.READ MORE: DSO To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts
Also starring Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz.READ MORE: Michigan State Fair Returns, Now Through Labor Day
The episode was directed by Jeff Chan and written by Corinne Kingsbury &Yael Zinkow (#310).
Original airdate 9/8/2021.MORE NEWS: Parents, Teachers Call For Mask Mandate At Protest In Livingston County