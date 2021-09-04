ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 6, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS – Liz's (Jeanine Mason) plan does not go as expected, putting herself, Isobel (Lily Cowles), and Michael (Michael Vlamis) in danger.
Meanwhile, Eduardo (guest star David DeSantos) confides in Alex (Tyler Blackburn).
Also starring Nathan Dean, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder.
The episode was directed by Heather Hemmens and written by Kristen Haynes & Christopher Hollier (#307).
Original airdate 9/6/2021.