CORONER – Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
TRUST ISSUES – Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) help a young girl who seeks the truth about her father's death.
Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Eric Bruneau, Uni Park and Andy McQueen.
Charles Officer directed the episode written by Wendy Motion Brathwaite (#304).
Charles Officer directed the episode written by Wendy Motion Brathwaite (#304).

Original airdate 9/9/2021.
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.