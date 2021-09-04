WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SEEING DOUBLE – When Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) brings Minogue’s (Mike Minogue) dead doppelgänger into the station, Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue go looking for answers and come face to face with…themselves.READ MORE: DSO To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts
Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Cori Gonzalez-Macuer (#204.).READ MORE: Michigan State Fair Returns, Now Through Labor Day
Original airdate 8/29/2021.MORE NEWS: Parents, Teachers Call For Mask Mandate At Protest In Livingston County
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.