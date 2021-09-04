  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dynasty
Dynasty -- "A Good Marriage in Every Sense" -- Image Number: DYN418a_0367r.jpg -- Pictured: Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders -- Photo: WIlford Harewood/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

DYNASTY – Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

ELIZABETH GILLIES DIRECTS – Blake (Grant Show) continues on his quest for the Senate and turns to someone very unexpectedly for help.

READ MORE: DSO To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Concerts

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to learn more about Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) with the help of an old friend and a reluctant Adam (Sam Underwood) – and finds out all is not what it seems.

Cristal (Daniella Alonso) gets a surprise visit, with life-changing results.

Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) can’t see eye-to-eye.

READ MORE: Michigan State Fair Returns, Now Through Labor Day

Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) continues on her healing journey which results in quite the surprise.

Also starring Adam Huber, Rafael de la Fuente, and Robert C. Riley.

The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Elizabeth Gillies (#418).

MORE NEWS: Parents, Teachers Call For Mask Mandate At Protest In Livingston County

Original airdate 9/10/2021.