(CBS DETROIT) – In Livingston County, there is outrage over a lack of mask requirements for students.
Parents gathered outside, some holding signs that say, "No Dead Kids."
"We've been contacting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we've been contacting and asking our local schools and our superintendents and our school boards, and everybody is just passing it around and saying it's somebody else's responsibility," Meg Koeneman a parent of a Livingston County student, to WLNS.
County officials are currently leaving it up to school boards to decide whether or not to implement a mandate.
