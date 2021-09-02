(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on almost 60% of its projects throughout Michigan over Labor Day weekend to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 83 out of 147 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

MDOT officials are also reminding travelers the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.

For more information about travelling in that area over the weekend, visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) website at www.MackinacBridge.org/Walk or call the MBA at 906-643-7600.

“This summer has been very busy with many Michiganders and visitors from other states traveling here to enjoy everything our great state has to offer,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “It’s been even busier with more work than ever happening on state roads and bridges thanks to Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program. With that in mind, we remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. Road workers are trusting you with their lives while you’re depending on them to fix the roads. Let’s keep working together to make sure everyone returns home safely each and every night.”

Here are the traffic updates for this weeked:

Upper Peninsula

– I-75, Chippewa County, has one lane open in each direction from north of M-80 to north of M-28.

– M-26, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions at the Firesteel River via temporary traffic signals.

– M-28, Alger County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the AuTrain River via temporary traffic signals.

– M-28, Alger County, will have a directional detour in place in Munising. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28. Eastbound M-28 will use M-28 to Hickory Street, then Superior Street back to M-28.

– M-129, Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Munuscong River south of Pickford via temporary signals.

– US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Massie Avenue and State Street via temporary signals.

– US-2, Gogebic County, will have one lane open in each direction with temporary traffic signals at Duck Creek near Watersmeet.

– US-2, Menominee County, is closed at the Big Cedar River and detoured.

– US-41 in Chassell, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

– US-41 (Townsend Drive) in Houghton, Houghton County, has northbound traffic detoured onto Cliff Drive and back to US-41.

– US-41 in Houghton, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

– US-41 in Marquette Township, Marquette County, has one lane open in each direction from County Road 492 to Washington Street.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

– M-37, Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction south of Traverse City with traffic shifts. Access to East Vance Road is closed.

– M-55 in Manistee, Manistee County, is closed between US-31 and Stronach Road. Detour posted.

– M-115, Wexford County, is closed between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick. Detour: M-37, 4 Road and 9 Road.

– US-31, Charlevoix County, is closed to through-traffic between Heise and Ferry roads. Detour on Marion Center and Atwood roads.

– US-131 in Boyne Falls, Charlevoix County, has southbound traffic detoured on M-75 and Boyne Mountain Road. Local access is maintained.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

– I-196 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift between Ionia and Maryland avenues with one lane open in each direction. Plymouth Avenue is closed at I-196; the Fuller Avenue on ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

– I-196 in Grand Rapids has the eastbound lanes closed over the Grand River on the east side of US-131. One lane is open from Ionia Avenue to Fuller Avenue.

– I-196, Allegan County, will have one lane open in each direction between Holland and Saugatuck with westbound traffic shifted over to the eastbound side before M-40. Northbound US-31 traffic is detoured to eastbound I-196 to M-40. The M-40 on ramp to westbound I-196 is closed. The Saugatuck Rest Area remains closed.

– I-196, Allegan County, has a traffic shift with one lane open in each direction over Pier Cove Creek, just south of M-89.

– M-37, Newaygo County, will have a traffic shift with one southbound lane open between the Muskegon River and Quarterline Street. Northbound M-37 is closed and detoured between Quarterline and Water streets. Southbound traffic is shifted to the northbound side between Quarterline Street and M-82, with one lane open in each direction.

– US-131 in Grand Rapids has lane closures in both directions between Franklin Street and I-196.

– US-131, Allegan County, will have one southbound lane open at M-179; the M-179 ramp to northbound US-131 will be closed. Lane closures are in place on M-179 east of US-131, and 129th Avenue is closed on the west side of US-131.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

– County Road 653, Van Buren County, is closed at I-94. Detour posted.

– I-69, Branch County, has one lane open in each direction between Jonesville Road and Fenn Road.

– I-69, Calhoun and Eaton counties, has one lane open in each direction between I-94 in Marshall and Sherwood Road in Olivet.

– I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction from I-196 to Britain Avenue.

– I-94 BL (Main Street) in Benton Harbor, Berrien County, is closed from Crystal Avenue to I-94. Detour posted.

– I-94 BL (Michigan Avenue) in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, is closed at Portage Creek. Detour posted.

– M-139, Berrien County, is closed between Linco Road and John Beers Road. Detour posted.

– US-131 BR in Constantine, St. Joseph County, has one lane open in each direction over the St. Joseph River between Broad Street and 3rd Street with a temporary traffic signal.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.

Central Michigan and Thumb

– I-69, Genesee County, will have two lanes open in each direction between Hammerberg Road and M-54 with a traffic shift.

– I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction between Lake Pleasant Road and the St. Clair County line.

– I-69, St. Clair County, will have one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts between Miller Road and M-19. The westbound I-69 ramps at M-19 and Riley Center Road will remain closed with a detour posted.

– I-75, Bay County, will have two lanes open in the peak direction of travel between Beaver Road and Cottage Grove.

– I-75/M-46, Saginaw County, will have three lanes open in the peak direction of travel via a moveable barrier wall between I-675 and Hess Road.

– M-52, Saginaw County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Marsh Creek via temporary signals.

– M-65, Arenac County, is closed between US-23 and Twining with a detour posted. One lane is closed at Johnson Creek with a temporary signal.

– M-136, St. Clair County, will have one open lane with a temporary signal at the Black River.

– US-23, Genesee County, will have lane shifts at Silver Lake Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

– I-69, Clinton County, will have one lane closed in each direction between I-69 and Airport Road. The westbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-96/southbound I-69 is closed and detoured. Lowell Road is closed at I-69 and detoured.

– I-69, Eaton County, will have one lane closed in each direction between Ainger Road and Island Highway. The southbound I-69 ramp to M-50 will be closed and detoured, as well as the Lansing Road ramp to southbound I-69.

– I-75, Monroe County, has the following restrictions:

– The southbound I-75 exit to LaPlaisance Road is closed and detoured.

– LaPlaisance Road is closed between Waters Edge Drive and Albain Road and detoured.

– The LaPlaisance Road entrance ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 are closed and detoured.

– I-94, Jackson County, has the following restrictions:

– The Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

– The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

– Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94 with the ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

– Shirley Drive is closed from Clark Street to Shirley Drive and detoured.

– The Elm Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

– I-94, Jackson County, will have three eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes open between Freer Road and Parker Road.

– M-14 in Ann Arbor has one eastbound lane closed from Newport Road to Barton Drive.

– M-78, Eaton County, will have one lane closed east of Greenfield Highway with two-way traffic maintained via a temporary traffic signal.

– US-127/I-496 in Lansing will have the following restrictions at the interchange:

– Northbound US-127 will have traffic shifted from Trowbridge Road to M-43.

– The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured.

– The Trowbridge Road entrance ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured.

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

– 11 Mile Road has two lanes open at M-3.

– I-696 has one lane open on the eastbound exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue).

– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 11 Mile and 13 Mile roads.

– M-59 (Hall Road) has two lanes open in each direction between Romeo Plank Road and North Avenue.

Oakland County

– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads.

Wayne County

– I-75/M-8 (Davison Freeway) will have the following restrictions in place north of downtown Detroit:

– Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open between Caniff Street and 7 Mile Road.

– Southbound I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile Road and M-8.

– The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

– The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound M-8 is closed.

– The M-8 service drives are closed from Oakland Avenue to Dequindre Street.

– M-8 has one lane closed in each direction under I-75.

– The northbound Oakland Avenue bridge over I-75 is closed.

– Meade Avenue is closed over I-75.

– The 7 Mile Road ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

– The McNichols Road ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

– I-75 has the following restrictions in place southwest of downtown Detroit:

– Southbound I-75 has three lanes open from Vernon Highway to Springwells Street.

– Northbound I-75 has three lanes open from Clark Street to Vernon Highway.

– The I-75 service drives are closed between Clark and Waterman streets.

– Springwells Street is closed over I-75.

– The I-75 service drives are closed in each direction between Springwells Street and Green Street.

– The southbound Livernois Avenue bridge over I-75 is closed.

– The Dragoon Street ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

– The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to Livernois Avenue/Dragoon Street are closed.

– The Clark Street ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

– The northbound I-75 ramp to Clark Street is closed.

– The Clark Street bridge over I-75 is closed.

– The Livernois ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

– I-94 will have the following restrictions in place east of downtown Detroit:

– Eastbound I-94 will have lane closures between E. Grand Boulevard and M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

– The M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 are closed.

– The M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed.

– The Frontenac Street bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

– The Burns Street bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

– The Cadillac Avenue bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

– The Second Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed.

– The eastbound I-94 exit ramp to French Road is closed.

– The French Road ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.

– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has the ramp to eastbound I-94 closed.

– The M-10 service drives at Milwaukee Avenue will have single-lane closures.

– Old M-14 (Plymouth Road) has lane closures between Middlebelt Road and Farmington Road.

– M-53 (Van Dyke Street) has the ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 closed.

– M-85 (Fort Street) has one eastbound lane closed from Third Avenue to Cass Avenue, and one eastbound lane closed from Washington Boulevard to First Street. Second Avenue is closed in each direction between Lafayette Boulevard and Congress Street. The westbound Congress Street on ramp to northbound M-10 is closed.

– M-102 (8 Mile Road) has one closed in each direction at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue). M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has one lane closed in each direction at M-102 (8 Mile Road).

– M-102 (8 Mile Road) has one lane closed in each direction at M-97 (Groesbeck Highway).

For more information visit, MDOT’s website.

