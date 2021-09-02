Faculty On Strike During Opening Day At Oakland UniversityThe first day of classes at Oakland University in suburban Detroit started Thursday, Sept. 2, with a strike by professors.

Monroe Street Midway Offers Free Roller Skating During Its Closing WeekendThe Monroe Street Midway is offering free rollerskating and activities during its closing weekend.

If Roe Is Overturned, Michigan Has Abortion Ban On The BooksThe Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to let a Texas ban on most abortions remain in force — at least for now — prompted warnings and cheers from advocates in Michigan who noted the state still has a 90-year-old ban on the books if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

GM, Ford Halt Some Production As Chip Shortage WorsensThe global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

Kalamazoo-Area FBI Agent Waives Key Hearing In Alleged Assault On His WifeAn FBI agent charged with assaulting his wife waived his right to a key hearing and moved the case to a trial court in Kalamazoo, records show.

Michigan District Offering $2,500 Bonus To New Bus DriversA school district in western Michigan is offering a large bonus to new bus drivers, one of the most lucrative sweeteners among districts desperate to get people behind the wheel.