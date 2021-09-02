(CBS DETROIT) – Make sure to keep your vaccination card handy if you plan on going to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
The DSO is implementing COVID-19 safety policies for its 2021/2022 season.
Showgoers must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Additionally all guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks.
These COVID-19 policies go into effect on Sept. 18.
